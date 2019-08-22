Padstow gig rowing club want be competitive

22 August 2019, 15:18 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 15:21

£27,000 and six months delivery time for Padstow gig rowing club to get a new boat to be competitive in the sport.

The Club have been running a fundraisers, with the full support of their youngest full member, Matt Alcock (22) along with the older full member Major Hugo White (88). 

With over 60 years age difference we are celebrating the diversity of the sport and looking to encourage others to stay active whatever their age, while fundraising for a new boat so we can stay competitive. 

Padstow Rowing Club has a strong history and tradition of racing Cornish Pilot Gigs. 

But, it was 30-years ago since the boat named Dasher was built in a traditional way with heavy but sturdy wood.

The clubs boats are the only ones to be able to don the Cornish flag. 

They have a dedicated and active membership of senior members, the majority of whom have been with the club for several years. 

However, they are now very keen to develop our junior crew (under 16s) to take the club forward and provide us with a strong competitive base. 

As part of this project we are now in the position of requiring a new gig to enhance our sports facility for training and racing purposes.  

We have invited other sports clubs and locals to get in the boats and have a go, we will mix things up with our members and anyone who wants to try. 

Alongside the rowing fun we will have a great BBQ, a bar, kids games and a raffle with two chances to win - one draw for a hamper with prizes worth almost £400 including goodies from local producers such as Sharps Brewery, Padstow Brewery, Tarquins, Kernow Chocolate, a fish supper for two from Chip Ahoy and Padstow Coffee Company and another offering two places on a 1/2 cookery course at Rick Stein’s Seafood School in Padstow. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle has shared a sneak peek of her new clothing range

First look at Meghan Markle's charity clothing line as Duchess shares behind-the-scenes videos

Royals

The royals were spotted getting off a budget airline with the kids

William and Kate spotted on budget £73 FlyBe flight following Harry and Meghan private jet controversy

Royals

Fare dodgers have been overcharged

You could be entitled to a refund after THOUSANDS of rail passengers are overcharged

News

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Zizzi's summer menu is perfect for the bank holiday

Zizzi’s summer menu is the perfect way to dine out this August Bank Holiday

Food & Health

Jade and Jack got married in February 2009, one month before she died

When did Jade Goody get married to husband Jack Tweed and did he ever remarry?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads

Stacey Solomon defends ‘alternative families’ as her sons Leighton and Zachary head on holiday with their dads

Celebrities

Amber and Amy were reportedly feuding over a spot on the Loose Women panel

Love Island's Amber Gill speaks out on Amy Hart 'feud' over Loose Women

Celebrities

A new family are joining Albert Sqaure

EastEnders' new family the Penesar brothers 'set to cause trouble' in Walford

TV & Movies

These giant bags of popcorn are great for sharing with colleagues

Work snacks: Poundland popcorn proves a ratings winner

Food & Health