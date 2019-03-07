Recycling south west fishing nets

Six months of sweat and tears for a group of 8 volunteers supporting the south west fishing fleet to recycle more.

Torbay, Torbay Cleaner Coasts Initiative have been processing commercial fishing nets at Brixham Quay - stripping them of metal work, rubber and rope.

This is so it can be transported to a company in Denmark where the nets will be recycled back into plastic pellets.

The response from the fishing fleet in Brixham has been amazing with so much end of life net being brought to a storage compound on the quay. Some from beach cleans and local net makers.

The group of only 8 volunteers have processed 90 Dumpy bags - donated by Inter-line Building Supplies and The Ocean Recovery Project - full of net and committed over 123 volunteer man hours to the project.

The recycling scheme is in partnership with Odyssey Innovation who are the UK representative of Plastix, a specialist net recycler based in Denmark.

Once recycled some of the plastic pellets will go towards making roof tiles or kayaks available from Odyssey Innovation.

The Torbay Harbour Authority team have also supported the project by storing the net, lifting the heavy items with the forklift and helping to load the collection lorry, it's been a collaborative effort, showcasing what is possible when you work together.

Knowing that approximately 30 tons of net is off to Denmark to be recycled means the volunteers can relax until the pile grows again for the next collection.

Check out Torbay Cleaner Coasts Initiative on Facebook for details of coastal clean ups.

Torbay Cleaner Coasts Initiative will also be supporting BRIX FEST running an activity, two beach cleans and a paddle for plastics over the May bank holiday event.