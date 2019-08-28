Latest zero waste refill store opens in Cornwall

A brand new, zero-waste, refill store is coming to St Austell…

Fill Good St Austell, owned and run by husband and wife duo Tim and Sarah Stott, has opened at Par Market Food Hall, offering a wide selection of foods including pasta, rice, cereals, snacks, dried fruits and nuts, plus cleaning and toiletry products.

But, more importantly, all without single-use plastic packaging and at affordable prices.

The convenient location offers ample free parking and there is a great variety of local businesses within the food hall, meaning you can get everything you need for your weekly shop, under one roof.

They aim to make plastic-free shopping easy and convenient to people in the St Austell, Par, Fowey, Lostwithiel area, and beyond.

The online response to news of the new business has been amazing, with their Facebook page already amassing over 1,200 followers since it was set up last week.

Environmental issues are very much at the forefront of public interest right now, with local businesses like Fill Good helping to make Cornwall a leading voice in that conversation.

As Zero Waste Chef Anne Marie Bonneau said, “We don't need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions doing it imperfectly."

There are similar stores in Newquay, Falmouth and Bude but this is the first one to serve people in the mid-Cornwall area.