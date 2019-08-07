£200k raised towards new unit at Norfolk & Norwich

7 August 2019, 07:35 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 07:40

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital's Boudicca Appeal

An appeal to build a new breast cancer unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has smashed the £200,000 mark.

The Boudicca Appeal has reached the milestone nine months after its launch at the end of last year, and equipment has already been purchased and is benefiting patients.

Further pieces of equipment are due to be brought in shortly as part of the first phase of the development of the unit.

The appeal aims to raise £800,000 towards the new facility where patients can have the necessary images taken, undergo a biopsy and see their consultant in one appointment. Currently, not all patients are provided with this same-day diagnosis service because of limited capacity in the existing unit.

Louise Cook, head of fundraising, said: "We are delighted to announce the latest total of £207,189, thanks to the generosity of fundraisers in the region and beyond.

"This has enabled us to purchase equipment which is already making a difference to the experience of patients.

"We would encourage anyone who is thinking of doing some fundraising to please consider supporting Boudicca in any capacity."

