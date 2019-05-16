A man with head injuries has been found in Suffolk
16 May 2019, 17:21 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 17:24
A man from Suffolk has been found with head injuries.
At sometime between 5:30am and 6:00am, today, Thursday 16th May it is understood that a woman driver in car, possibly dark blue, stopped to help an injured man at the side of a road somewhere between Finningham and Rickinghall.
The man was later taken to West Suffolk Hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Police believe that the head injuries he sustained are consistent with having been assaulted.
Officers would like to speak to the woman who assisted the victim this morning as she left without leaving her details.