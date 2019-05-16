A man with head injuries has been found in Suffolk

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a 30-year-old man was found with head injuries between Finningham and Rickinghall earlier this morning.



At sometime between 5:30am and 6:00am, today, Thursday 16th May it is understood that a woman driver in car, possibly dark blue, stopped to help an injured man at the side of a road somewhere between Finningham and Rickinghall.

The woman gave him a lift to his friend’s address in Rickinghall and then left.



The man was later taken to West Suffolk Hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Police believe that the head injuries he sustained are consistent with having been assaulted.



Officers would like to speak to the woman who assisted the victim this morning as she left without leaving her details.

Witnesses or anybody who may have any information or relevant dashcam or mobile phone footage are asked to provide an online update via the constabulary website or by calling West CID on 101 quoting reference 37/27649/19.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.