A man with head injuries has been found in Suffolk

16 May 2019, 17:21 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 17:24

Police

A man from Suffolk has been found with head injuries.

Suffolk  Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a 30-year-old man was found with head injuries between Finningham and Rickinghall earlier this morning.
 
At sometime between 5:30am and 6:00am, today, Thursday 16th May it is understood that a woman driver in car, possibly dark blue, stopped to help an injured man at the side of a road somewhere between Finningham and Rickinghall. 
 
The woman gave him a lift to his friend’s address in Rickinghall and then left.
 
The man was later taken to West Suffolk Hospital where he remains in a stable condition. Police believe that the head injuries he sustained are consistent with having been assaulted.
 
Officers would like to speak to the woman who assisted the victim this morning as she left without leaving her details.
 
Witnesses or anybody who may have any information or relevant dashcam or mobile phone footage are asked to provide an online update via the constabulary website or by calling West CID on 101 quoting reference 37/27649/19.
 
Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three Britons killed as small plane crashes in Dubai

UK & World

Moscow crash-landing: New video shows plane bouncing on runway before fireball disaster

UK & World

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods nine off the lead after opening 72

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Abby Cohen, Ben's ex-wife has spoken out

Ben Cohen’s ex-wife says Strictly needs better care for contestants' family

Celebrities

Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

News

There are some secret rules Coronation Street stars have to follow

The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED

TV & Movies

Gavin & Stacey ended almost a decade ago now

Gavin and Stacey cast: Where are they now?

TV & Movies

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives in cinemas later this year

When is Maleficent 2 out, who's in the cast with Angelina Jolie and what's the Disney movie about?

TV & Movies

An expert has revealed a quick and easy way to figure out if a baby is hungry

The subtle movements newborns make to let you know they're hungry

Lifestyle