Arrests after trouble at Bury St Edmunds station

Two men have been arrested following an incident at Bury St Edmunds Railway Station.

While on duty, officers had cause to stop and search two men shortly before 1pm on Thursday (11 July), within the station in Station Hill.

One of the men resisted arrest and ran onto the railway tracks. Trains were suspended temporarily while officers dealt with the incident and the man, who was found to be in possession of a machete, was detained.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife/ bladed article and aggravated burglary in connection with a separate incident.

The two men have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.