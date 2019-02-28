BT to recruit hundreds of apprentices in Suffolk

28 February 2019, 11:17 | Updated: 28 February 2019, 11:22

BT van

Hundreds of apprenticeships are being created at BT's research centre near Ipswich.

The telecoms giant is to recruit more than 1,600 apprentices this year to train in areas ranging from engineering to cyber-security.

The new recruits will also support the company's plans to extend 4G broadband coverage and build the latest 5G networks across the UK.

A fifth of the apprentices will be based at BT's research centre near Ipswich.

Alison Wilcox, BT's HR director, said: "We're proud to be a leading employer of apprentices and graduates in the UK, investing in training thousands of people to give them the digital skills they'll need to prosper.

"Through our apprenticeship and graduate programmes, we are able to attract people from all walks of life, allowing us to bring in new perspectives and develop a highly skilled, committed workforce."

