Crackdown on drink and drug driving in Suffolk

Suffolk Police are getting extra tough on drink and drug driving this week and next.

It's their annual summer campaign against it.

They will be breathalysing any driver they stop due to concerns over the manner of their driving, a crash or a problem with their vehicle.

If drug-driving is suspected, then drivers will be asked to take a drug wipe.

Ipswich Buses have given their backing to this year’s campaign and will be displaying posters across their fleet urging people to ‘Get on Board’ and consider using public transport to get home safely following an afternoon or evening out. They have also distributed the posters to a number of licensed premises across the town centre.

Suffolk’s Police & Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: "There is no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel of a car in an unfit state to drive. I fully support this campaign to encourage drivers to plan ahead and make arrangements to get home safely.

"Everyone should know by now the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but sadly there are still those who think they are above the law. I’d like to express my thanks to Ipswich Buses for their support in driving this important message home and hope all motorists take heed for their sake and the sake of all road users."