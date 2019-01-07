Crackdown On Speeding Drivers In East Anglia

Norfolk and Suffolk police forces are supporting a national speeding campaign.

Officers will be targeting speeding drivers as part of a three-week national enforcement campaign, as well as speaking with drivers to try and highlight the dangers of speeding and the consequences that driving above the limit can have.



The campaign, which runs until Sunday 27th January, will see a focus on education and awareness in week one while weeks two and three will centre on enforcement.



Acting Inspector Julian Ditcham, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team, said: "We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers. Campaigns like this help us to enforce the law but to also educate motorists and raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.



"Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four' offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.



"Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.



"The speed limit isn’t a target though and there are other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions, particularly at this time of year."



Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness court.



