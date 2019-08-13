Death in Great Yarmouth treated as suspicious

13 August 2019, 08:25 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 08:28

Police generic

The death of a woman from Great Yarmouth - who was originally reported to have fallen down some stairs - is now being treated as suspicious.

60 year old Linda Rainey, of Harley Road, died in hospital from serious head injuries last Wednesday - two days after paramedics were called to an address in South Market Road.

On Saturday, police received significant information from a member of the public and following further enquiries officers are now treating her death as suspicious.

Two people from the Great Yarmouth area were arrested on Sunday in connection with the woman’s death.

A woman, aged in her 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The victim and the two people in custody are known to each other.

