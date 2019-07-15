Death in New Costessey treated as murder

15 July 2019, 09:03 | Updated: 15 July 2019, 09:04

Norfolk Police generic

Detectives in Norfolk are treating the death of an elderly woman as murder.

Officers were called to Dereham Road in New Costessey, near Norwich, at around 7.30pm on Friday to reports that a woman in her 80s had been found dead.

A man, who is also in his 80s, was arrested in connection with her death - he is currently in hospital and receiving treatment, Norfolk Police said.

"Enquiries undertaken to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman's death have been ongoing and those, coupled with a Home Office post mortem examination which took place today, have led detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team to treat her death as murder," the force added on Sunday.

"Officers still believe this to be an isolated incident with the suspect and victim known to each other."

