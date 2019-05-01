Ed Sheeran and his team help a little girl from Great Yarmouth with her cancer treatment

3-year old Anna Poppy from Great Yarmouth is getting help from Ed Sheeran and his team with her treatment.

Anna Poppy's parents have been given special permission by Ed Sheeran's team to raffle off a pair of tickets to his homecoming gig this Summer in Ipswich.

After her diagnosis that a malignant brain tumour had spread to her spine, her parents had to cancel their plans to go themselves.

Her dad, Ben Lawson told Heart he got in touch with the popstar's team via Facebook:



"Promoters did sort of suggest that they knew Ed personally, so it would be great if he did know it and by all means if he wants to come round our house and do a private gig he's more than welcome to do so.

When we found out about Anna that put the brakes on that really, we were never going to be able to go.

So one of the best things we could do is raise some money for Anna's fund but then also let somebody else benefit from the tickets we'd bought, so hopefully someone will have a great weekend."

They're selling raffle tickets for £10 on their Facebook page: Anna Poppy's Army . All we need to do is comment on the page and donate the money to her justgiving account to be in with a chance of winning the tickets.

The tickets also come with an overnight stay in a hotel which the family had already booked.

The money will go towards paying for Anna Poppy's medical costs.