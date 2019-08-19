Homeless man attacked in Diss

19 August 2019, 09:09 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 09:12

merseyside police

A man is being questioned by police following an assault on a homeless man in Diss on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Park Road shortly after 9.40pm following reports a man had suffered head and facial injuries after being attacked by another man armed with a metal tool. 

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man a short time later at 10.10pm on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. 

The suspect was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.  

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. 

Inspector Laura Symonds said: "I'm aware this incident has caused concern among the local community. The victim, a homeless man, was left with serious injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital. 

"I would like to reassure the public we believe this to be an isolated incident and the victim and offender are known to one another." 

The area was sealed off while initial enquiries were carried out and the cordon has now been lifted.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mel Greig appeared on Monday's This Morning and spoke about how her life changed the day she did a prank call

Australian DJ who prank called Kate Middleton maternity ward shares secret suicide battle

TV & Movies

Jason Roy and Joe Denly retain England places for third Ashes Test at Headingley

Sport

PC Andrew Harper: Police given extra 24hrs to detain 10 suspects on suspicion of murder

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Channel 4 programme has caused controversy

Channel 4’s ‘Train Your Baby Like a Dog’ SLAMMED over ‘concerning’ parenting techniques

Lifestyle

The UK is set for another washout

UK weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorms to strike Britain ahead of Bank Holiday sunshine

Weather

This lady's profile was transformed after filler in her chin and nose

Lips, jaws and noses: New facial contouring techniques can give you a new look in minutes

Beauty

Katya and Neil Jones have announced the end of their marriage

Neil and Katya Jones split after six years of marriage... and 10 months after Seann Walsh cheating scandal

TV & Movies

Lydia Bright is pregnant

Lydia Bright announces pregnancy... days after ex Arg tweets he's had bad news

Celebrities

Peter Andre has signed his kids up for a new TV show

Peter Andre signs kids up to new TV show – despite ’BANNING’ ex Katie Price from filming them

Celebrities