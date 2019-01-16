How East Anglia's MPs voted on the Brexit deal

Theresa May has suffered a historic defeat in the Commons as MPs rejected her Brexit deal by a majority of 230.

At least 118 Conservatives rebelled and voted against the EU withdrawal agreement.

It led to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calling a vote of no confidence in the government.

That will take place tonight. It could trigger a general election if the government loses, although it is not expected to be defeated.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister needs to come up with a plan B for Brexit by Monday.

Here's a breakdown of how Norfolk and Suffolk's MPs voted on the PM's deal last night:

FOR:

Peter Aldous (Waveney)

Sir Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk)

James Cartlidge (South Suffolk)

Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds)

Dr Therese Coffey (Suffolk Coastal)

George Freeman (Mid Norfolk)

Matthew Hancock (West Suffolk)

Brandon Lewis (Great Yarmouth)

Dr Daniel Poulter (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Keith Simpson (Broadland)

Chloe Smith (Norwich North)

Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk)

AGAINST:

Richard Bacon (South Norfolk)

Norman Lamb (North Norfolk)

Clive Lewis (Norwich South)

Sandy Martin (Ipswich)