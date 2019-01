Man Charged Following Shooting In Norwich

Detectives investigating a shooting in Norwich in June last year have charged another man with attempted murder.

Jake Brittain, 26, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday 14th February.

The charge relates to an incident in Adelaide Street/West End Street on 27 June 2018.

A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the backside.