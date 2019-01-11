Man Denies Running Restaurant From Norwich Home

A man in Norwich has denied running a restaurant from his home, despite having a large illuminated sign hanging above his front door reading 'ORLANDO'S'.

Orlando Williams, who lives at the address on Earlham Road and previously ran a Japanese restaurant called Sakura Yakiniku the city centre, denies he's now running one from the property.

Norwich City Council says it's investigating.

The Facebook page for Sakura Yakiniku announced the restaurant had re-opened at the Earlham Road address in October 2018 after a "temporary" closure in 2015.

Local resident Andrew Unwin said: "When he first got this going he sent some invitations and leaflets to the neighbours.

"The city council said the problem they've got with enforcement is that until they see him using it they can't do anything about it."

A flyer shared on Facebook in October invites customers to "book a table for sushi" at Orlando's on Earlham Road, along with the caption "open EVERYDAY from 16:00 to 22:00".

On review site TripAdvisor, the restaurant's page lists its old address in the city centre but images show the outside of Mr Williams home.

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: "We're in the middle of two ongoing investigations into possible breaches of planning and food safety regulations, which may have legal consequences, so we can't provide specific details which may form part of this investigation and which could jeopardise the case."