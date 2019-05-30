Man jailed after stabbing someone in Lowestoft during an argument

A 50-year-old man has been convicted and jailed after a stabbing incident in Lowestoft.

James Bowler of Crown Street West in Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday 28 May after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm at an earlier hearing in April.

He was sentenced to two years and nine months in jail after the incident on Friday 26 October at 11.40pm.

Bowler attended a property on the High Street to look for a particular woman known to him and, whilst attending, he entered into an argument with another male, also known to Bowler. Bowler then pulled out a kitchen knife. The victim, seeing this knife struck Bowler with a piece of wood and then in retaliation Bowler stabbed the victim. A man aged 47 was taken to hospital for treatment after he sustained a stab wound which was less than an inch from his heart.

Police were called to the High Street and Bowler was arrested a short time later at his home address on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning. He was subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm, assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Investigating officer DC Lee Millard from Lowestoft CID said: "The victim was incredibly lucky that the knife penetrated where it did –an inch higher and this would in all likelihood have been a murder investigation. The message is simple – carrying a knife does not provide any protection, and the reality is that used in heat of the moment it will seriously injure or kill someone”.