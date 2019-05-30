Man jailed after stabbing someone in Lowestoft during an argument

30 May 2019, 17:07

Handcuffs

A 50-year-old man has been convicted and jailed after a stabbing incident in Lowestoft.

James Bowler of Crown Street West in Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday 28 May after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm at an earlier hearing in April.

He was sentenced to two years and nine months in jail after the incident on Friday 26 October at 11.40pm.

Bowler attended a property on the High Street to look for a particular woman known to him and, whilst attending, he entered into an argument with another male, also known to Bowler. Bowler then pulled out a kitchen knife. The victim, seeing this knife struck Bowler with a piece of wood and then in retaliation Bowler stabbed the victim. A man aged 47 was taken to hospital for treatment after he sustained a stab wound which was less than an inch from his heart.

Police were called to the High Street and Bowler was arrested a short time later at his home address on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning. He was subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm, assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Investigating officer DC Lee Millard from Lowestoft CID said: "The victim was incredibly lucky that the knife penetrated where it did –an inch higher and this would in all likelihood have been a murder investigation. The message is simple – carrying a knife does not provide any protection, and the reality is that used in heat of the moment it will seriously injure or kill someone”. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ben Stokes took a one-handed wondercatch during England's World Cup opening match victory

Sport

Prince Harry opens Cricket World Cup as England play South Africa at the Oval

UK & World

South Western Railway staff to strike for five days during Royal Ascot races in guard row

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Boots is reportedly set to close 200 stores

Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?

Lifestyle

Kathy Beale has unveiled 'The Prince Albert'

EastEnders' Kathy Beale unveils Walford's first gay bar - and it looks amazing

TV & Movies

Abaton Island Resort & Spa is the perfect long weekend getaway

Why you need to visit Abaton Island Resort & Spa - the Cretan paradise loved by Jake Quickenden and Lucy Mecklenburgh

Travel

Amy partied with Liam Payne in the VIP area of a nightclub.

Inside Love Island star Amy Hart’s wild night with Liam Payne

TV & Movies

Love Island contestants are allowed to leave the villa

Love Island secrets: Why the cast are allowed one day off filming to leave the villa

TV & Movies

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show

TV & Movies