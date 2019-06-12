More arrests after knifepoint robberies in Norwich

12 June 2019, 08:25 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 08:29

Generic Police Pic

Detectives investigating the knifepoint robberies of two vehicles in Norwich on Monday have arrested two more men.

One was taken into custody last night, the other in the early hours of this morning. They are being questioned.

The robberies happened the same day as an attempted robbery at a newsagents on Silver Road.

And on Tuesday, police say a firearm was discharged in Stoke Holy Cross and in Wreningham.

A third man, arrested yesterday on suspicion of robbery, remains in police custody.

The vehicles that were targeted, a Skoda taxi and a Mini Cooper, have both been recovered and are being forensically examined.

No one was physically injured during any of the incidents.

