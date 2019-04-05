More train disruption to come in the East

5 April 2019, 08:33 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 08:37

Train on tracks

Network Rail has admitted passengers in the East of England are likely to face more replacement services over the next five years.

It announced earlier this week that it will invest £2.2 billion in the region's railways between now and 2024.

There'll be track refurbishments, bridge repairs, and renewal of the overhead lines.

"I can't promise that there won't be disruption, because naturally if we're doing a big change, we will need to close the railway," Network Rail's Head of Route Communications, Kate Snowden, told Heart.

"But what we are aiming to do is work much more closely with the train operators in getting that information out to passengers early."

Ms Snowden also insisted that while we might not see all the works - we will notice improvements in our journeys.

"Where we replace our track, where we replace our signalling systems and our overhead lines, those are all things that mean that we can run a much more reliable service," she said.

"So that means fewer delays and fewer cancellations because of old equipment."

£200 million is going towards renewing overhead line equipment on parts of the Great Eastern Main Line route from Norwich to London via Suffolk and Essex.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Green risks new pensions row over Topshop funding cut

UK & World

Sergio Aguero in contention for Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton

Sport

Birmingham pub bombings: Botched IRA warning call led to 21 deaths, jury finds

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The funeral for Mike Thalassitis is being held today

Mike Thalassitis funeral: Love Island and TOWIE stars gather to pay respects

Celebrities

London Celebrity Sightings - March 5, 2019

Holly and Phil will be replaced by Emily Attak and John Barrowman during their break from This Morning

TV & Movies

The 'consent condoms' are currently available in Argentina

You can now buy 'consent condoms' that can only be opened by two people

Lifestyle

Sean Slater is returning to EastEnders

Sean Slater to return to EastEnders as mum Jean battles cancer

TV & Movies

The couple have been blasted for their 'cruel' prank

YouTuber parents blasted for telling their six-year-old daughter they'd given away the dog then filming her cry

Lifestyle

Holly and Stacey were quizzed on their sex lives in last night's episode

Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon shock Celebrity Juice viewers with VERY x-rated sex confession

Celebrities