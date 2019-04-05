More train disruption to come in the East

Network Rail has admitted passengers in the East of England are likely to face more replacement services over the next five years.

It announced earlier this week that it will invest £2.2 billion in the region's railways between now and 2024.

There'll be track refurbishments, bridge repairs, and renewal of the overhead lines.

"I can't promise that there won't be disruption, because naturally if we're doing a big change, we will need to close the railway," Network Rail's Head of Route Communications, Kate Snowden, told Heart.

"But what we are aiming to do is work much more closely with the train operators in getting that information out to passengers early."

Ms Snowden also insisted that while we might not see all the works - we will notice improvements in our journeys.

"Where we replace our track, where we replace our signalling systems and our overhead lines, those are all things that mean that we can run a much more reliable service," she said.

"So that means fewer delays and fewer cancellations because of old equipment."

£200 million is going towards renewing overhead line equipment on parts of the Great Eastern Main Line route from Norwich to London via Suffolk and Essex.