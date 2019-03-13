No further police action for two arrested over Gorleston trampoline death

Detectives investigating the death of a girl in Gorleston last summer, who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline, have confirmed no further police action will be taken against two people arrested in connection with the incident.

Three-year-old Ava-May Littleboy died after it happened on the Lower Esplanade on Sunday 1 July 2018.

A man and woman, aged in their 40s and from the Great Yarmouth area, were arrested in July on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Following extensive enquiries and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a decision has been made not to proceed with any manslaughter offences against any individual or company.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team will now liaise with the coroner in respect of the inquest and support Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which will review the evidence with a view to prosecuting under health and safety legislation.