Norfolk and Norwich Hospital 'requires improvement'

Inspectors have recommended the Trust that runs the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital should stay in special measures.

The Chief Inspector of Hospitals says that will allow the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to continue receiving the support it needs to make further improvements.

A team of CQC inspectors visited the Trust in January and February 2019.

They looked at seven core services, Cromer Hospital and carried out an inspection of whether the trust is well-led.

The inspection found evidence of improvements at the trust and, where the trust was previously rated as Inadequate overall, it is now rated Requires Improvement overall.

All CQC's comprehensive inspections of NHS trusts now include inspection of the well-led key question, due to the strong link between the quality of overall management of a trust and the quality of its services. The trust is now rated as Requires Improvement for whether its services are well-led; previously it was rated as Inadequate.

The trust's rating for whether the trust is safe has improved from Inadequate to Requires Improvement. Its overall rating for whether services effective and responsive remain the same, Requires Improvement, and its rating for whether services are caring is also unchanged at Good.

The Chief Inspector of Hospitals, Professor Ted Baker, said: "On our return to Norfolk and Norwich University NHS Foundation Trust we found improvements at the trust, but it was clear there was still work to be done to ensure people can consistently receive the care they should be able to expect.

"While we found improvements in medical care, surgery and critical care, targets for mandatory training in medical care were not being met and governance process were not embedded. This meant there were inconsistences in how risks were reviewed. In urgent and emergency care there were issues regarding culture, leadership and the management of patient flow through the emergency department and staff recognising and responding to patient risks.

"We served a warning to the trust under section 29A of The Health and Social Care Act 2008 as a result of the ongoing concerns in urgent and emergency care.

"I am recommending the trust remains in special measures, so that it can continue to receive the support it needs to make further improvements and ensure any changes can be maintained and sustained.

"We will continue to monitor the trust and check on its progress. This will include further inspections."