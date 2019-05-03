Norfolk and Suffolk local election round-up

The results from the local elections across Norfolk and Suffolk are all in!

Nationally, the Lib Dems have made significant gains and that picture's been mirrored in North Norfolk, where the party took control of the council overnight, gaining 11 seats. Previously no party had overall control of it.



The Conservatives have suffered heavy losses overall across the country but it's been a mixed bag for them here.

The Tories lost Babergh and Mid Suffolk, but won the two new Council's in the area; West Suffolk Council and East Suffolk Council.

They also kept control of South Norfolk, Breckland, Broadland and also Great Yarmouth but with a majority of just one seat there.

Labour have also had disappointing results nationally however have managed to hold Ipswich and Norwich here.