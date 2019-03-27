Norfolk Police seize more than 200 knives during Operation Sceptre campaign

27 March 2019, 16:24 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 16:27

operation sceptre norfolk

More than 200 knives were collected by Norfolk Police during their Operation Sceptre week.

The campaign highlights the risks of carrying knives and hosts a series of events where members of the public can hand knives in at Public Enquiry Offices without fear of prosecution.
 
Norfolk was one of 44 forces across the country involved in national campaign, Operation Sceptre, between Monday 11th March and Sunday 17th March.
 
During the week, Norfolk Police had 237 knives handed in, including machetes, samurai swords, daggers, hunting knives and flick knives.
 
Officers also carried out high visibility patrols targeting those who carry knives. There were 114 stop and searches with 26 knives seized and 11 people arrested for possession of a bladed article.
 
Four of those have since been charged.
 
Chief Superintendent Dave Marshall told Heart:
 
"Reducing knife crime and the violence associated with it is a priority both nationally and here in Norfolk.
 
In one week a significant amount of knives have been surrendered, preventing them from getting onto the streets of Norfolk or into the wrong hands, whilst a further 26 knives have been seized and taken off our streets.
 
Only in the last few days we have seen the impact knife crime can have on communities with the stabbing of a teenage boy in Mountbatten Drive in Norwich. Investigations are ongoing but this incident highlights how important it is to target those who carry knives to prevent it from happening again. 
 
It is also vital we continue to work with our Safer Schools Partnership to educate young people about the risks carrying a blade can bring.
 
Police tactics alone will not prevent knife crime and solutions must involve action from education, health, social services and communities themselves. We all have a duty to protect our communities from harm and keep them safe."
 
Officers also conducted test purchases at local retailers with Norfolk County Council Trading Standards  and gave two venues words of advice after they failed to ask for identification before selling large knives to someone over the age of 18.

