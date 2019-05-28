Norwich man cooks up a plan to help fund vaccines

28 May 2019, 09:03 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 09:05

Syringe is loaded

A man from Norwich has put together a cookbook with recipes from 100 of the world's finest restaurants to help babies in the Philippines.

Stuart Hopkins moved there two years ago and is raising money to help provide rotavirus vaccines in the country.

Rotavirus is a highly infectious stomach bug and can be fatal for children in poor areas.

When Stuart got his daugter vaccinated, he found out it costs the equivalent of more than £115 per baby.

"Every baby needs three doses of this (vaccine), and that (the cost of the vaccinations) is what some people in the rural areas - they only have that to live on from month to month," Stuart told Heart.

"There are currently around 3,500 children under the age of five dying from rotavirus in the country every year."

The Ultimate Culinary Collection includes 100 recipes personally contributed by 100 executive chefs from 100 of the world's finest hotels and restaurants.

