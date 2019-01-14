Norwich Shoe Shop Upcycles Our Unwanted Pairs

A shoe shop in Norwich is turning things around and asking us to take shoes to them!!!

Emily Jupp, owner of 'Milly J Shoes', told Heart she wants to upcycle our shoes so that they don't end up in landfill.



She told Heart "There are 330 million pairs in the UK alone created and it takes 50 years for one pair of shoes to decompose. So, if you think about that, people are fast buying and of course our economy just can't cope with that amount of waste.



"All the pairs that are just sitting there not being utilised... what a waste of money... what a waste of space... and then of course most of them end up in landfill!"



If you take your shoes to Emily, she will transform them into bespoke masterpieces.



Some of her designs are based on Van Gogh's sunflowers, whipped cream with sweets and teapots.

Pic @ Milly J Shoes Facebook