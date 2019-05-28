Restructuring plans see jobs at risk at Suffolk Bosch factory

28 May 2019, 17:00 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 17:07

Bosch

More than 100 jobs are at risk at the Bosch site in Suffolk, as the company's announced plans to re-locate garden-tool manufacturing to Hungary.

The factory in Stowmarket currently employs 250 people but the move, which the company says hopes to make manufacturing more cost effective, would potetially affect up to 140 jobs there from the end of this year.

Bosch says that associates at Stowmarket have been personally informed about the proposed reorganization and that consultation meetings with the employee representatives and associates will be held in the days ahead.

The Unite Union say they're working to try and get the decision reversed or at least to get the economic impact of the redundancies minimised.

They've also described the plans as a further 'body blow' for East Anglia, saying Suffolk and north Essex is currently suffering a series of major job losses with the Delphi factory due to close in Sudbury, the 2 Sisters Food Group plant in Witham closing and job cuts announced at another 2 Sisters Food Group site at Flixton near Bungay and Le Bronze Alloys in Ipswich.
 
They say the recent announcements will result in more than ONE THOUSAND jobs being lost in the region.

Unite regional officer Neal Evans said: "The announcement of job losses at Bosch is another body blow for the region.
 
"Unite will be doing everything possible to either reverse the decision to transfer these skilled jobs to Hungary or to minimise redundancies.
 
"The constant haemorrhaging of jobs in East Anglia is a direct result of government inaction. Workers are being abandoned.
 
"East Anglia is crying out for an active government manufacturing strategy to ensure that vital skilled jobs do not continue to be lost in the region."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sky News to hold live head-to-head debate between final two Conservative leadership candidates

UK & World

Oklahoma vs Johnson & Johnson: A high stakes opioid battle

UK & World

Maurizio Sarri gives N'Golo Kante '50-50' chance of being fit for Chelsea in Europa League final

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The stunning pharmacist is 28

Who is Anna Vakili? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

TV & Movies

Why did James Corden and Mathew Horne fall out and will the Gavin and Stacey actor be in the Christmas special?

Why did James Corden and Mathew Horne fall out and will the Gavin and Stacey actor be in the Christmas special?

Celebrities

Craig spoke on This Morning about the new season of Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood reveals huge change to this year's show

TV & Movies

Dean Gaffney is back on The Square as Robbie Jackson

EastEnders spoilers: Robbie Jackson finally makes his comeback along with TWO surprise returnees

TV & Movies

Michael is a firefighter who would rate himself 10/10

Who is Michael Griffiths? Love Island 2019 contestant and firefighter from Liverpool

TV & Movies

Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful

Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer from South Wales?

TV & Movies