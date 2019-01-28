Quicker access to stroke experts in Suffolk

Patients in Suffolk who've suffered a suspected stroke can now be assessed by a specialist consultant in the comfort of their own homes.

In cases where it's not clear - a first of its kind pilot allows paramedics to use a video conferencing app to liaise directly with an expert stroke consultant at Ipswich Hospital.

Following the call, a consultant can arrange for ambulance crews to bypass the Emergency Department and get the patient tested and scanned quicker.