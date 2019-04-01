Serious assault in Taverham

1 April 2019, 09:21 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 09:24

Norfolk police car generic

A man in his 30s is being questioned over a serious assault in Taverham yesterday.

The victim was treated by the East Anglian Air Ambulance after suffering serious leg injuries.

Superintendent Roger Wiltshire reassured local residents saying: "Initial investigations have led us to believe that those involved are known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the assault. 

"Officers remain in the local area making further enquiries and speaking to local residents." 

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting CAD 295 of 31 March 2019, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

