Some OFO Bikes Still Left Around Norwich

If you see any bright yellow OFO bikes lying around on the streets of Norwich - they might be there for a while...

After the Chinese-backed bike sharing scheme withdrew from the city last year, reports emerged yesterday that it's now closing it's international division.



But Norwich City Council have told Heart the bikes themselves are still OFO property and are therefore the company's responsibility to collect.



We haven't been able to contact anyone at the UK OFO base and phone lines appear to be dead.