Some OFO Bikes Still Left Around Norwich

11 January 2019, 16:14 | Updated: 11 January 2019, 17:06

OFO bike norwich

If you see any bright yellow OFO bikes lying around on the streets of Norwich - they might be there for a while...

After the Chinese-backed bike sharing scheme withdrew from the city last year, reports emerged yesterday that it's now closing it's international division.

But Norwich City Council have told Heart the bikes themselves are still OFO property and are therefore the company's responsibility to collect.

We haven't been able to contact anyone at the UK OFO base and phone lines appear to be dead.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tinkler stokes Stobart war with raid on Flybe shares

UK & World

Stan & Ollie: Laurel and Hardy biopic starring Steve Coogan and John C Reilly 'a love story with comedy'

Showbiz

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: I did send someone to spy on Derby training

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News