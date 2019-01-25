Suffolk's New Chief Constable Sets Priority To Tackle County Lines

Steve Jupp was confirmed as the new Chief Constable for Suffolk by councillors from across the county at this morning's (Friday 25th) Police and Crime Panel.

Suffolk's Police and Crime Panel saw councillors from across the county approve the confirmation of Steve Jupp as the new Chief Constable.

He's spent almost 4 years as Suffolk's Deputy Chief Constable before coming out of retirement for this role.

Steve Jupp told Heart his priorities for stepping into the role of Chief Constable and how he plans to tacke big issues in Suffolk, such as county lines crimes:

"I'm really clear what the communities of Suffolk want, they want to feel safe in their daily lives. I know that what's in all our DNA as police officers, and I see myself as a police officer first and Chief Constable second, it's that we are here to solve crime and that we are here to protect people, particularly those that are most vulnerable.

I'm not new to the organisation, I'm not new to the culture of the organisation, I'm not new to the challenges - I know the partners and from that point of view I've got a really comprehensive knowledge and understanding of where we need to go.

We have a really good strategic plan working with partners ensuring that we catch and convict criminlas but also that we worked hard with partners to prevent people, young people from engaging with drug activity."

He has worked at five police organisations across a career spanning more than 30 years and will take over from Chief Constable Gareth Wilson in April.