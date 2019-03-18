SULSAR get new base

We won't be seeing the Suffolk Search and Rescue lifeboat stored along the River Orwell anymore...

They've now opened their first base, where all their equipment can be stored, thanks to our donations.

Last year SULSAR celebrated their 20th birthday and following their high profile search for missing RAf serviceman Corrie McKeague, they've received a lot of donations to be able to buy new equipment and get a building to store it in.

Chairman and Search Manager, Andy King told Heart "Having it all under one roof, all deployable from one location is absolutely fantastic and it's just going to make our lives so much easier.

