SULSAR get new base
18 March 2019, 16:32 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 16:37
We won't be seeing the Suffolk Search and Rescue lifeboat stored along the River Orwell anymore...
They've now opened their first base, where all their equipment can be stored, thanks to our donations.
Last year SULSAR celebrated their 20th birthday and following their high profile search for missing RAf serviceman Corrie McKeague, they've received a lot of donations to be able to buy new equipment and get a building to store it in.
Chairman and Search Manager, Andy King told Heart "Having it all under one roof, all deployable from one location is absolutely fantastic and it's just going to make our lives so much easier.
"We are good at what we do and that is primarily because of the training. However, having kit like... the thermal imaging cameras, it's a completely different way of searching and the equipment that we now have just makes us so much more professional and so much more efficient."
SULSAR now work with dogs, kayaks, bikes and drones to help with their searches.