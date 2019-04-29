Teen arrested after cat mutilations in Norwich

29 April 2019, 09:13 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 09:23

A man has been arrested after a number of cats were mutilated in Norwich.

The man, who is aged in his late teens, was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and was being held in custody.

There have been five incidents involving cats in the area over the last two weeks.

One pet returned to its owner's home on April 14 with both its ears cut off, as well as suffering cuts to its lower back.

On April 23, a member of the public reported a man trying to put a cat in a holdall. When he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran off.

The following day, on April 24, a woman saw a man swinging a cat by its tail against a garage in the Philadelphia Lane area of Norwich, he was then seen to run off with the cat.

A cat was brought to a vets surgery in Taverham with both its ears cut off on April 25.

Body parts of cats were also found in allotments off of Woodcock Road on March 26 and April 4.

Norfolk Constabulary has asked anyone with information to contact Pc Shaun Quinn at Hurricane Way police station on 101.

