Thieves target charity clothing banks in Norfolk

Thieves in Norfolk are targeting charity clothing banks at supermarkets.

Officers are investigating three incidents in recent weeks where banks were damaged in an attempt to break into them at Tesco on Kilverstone in Thetford, Tesco on Yarmouth Road in Caister and at Morrison's on Clipbush Lane in Fakenham.

In two further incidents at Morrison's in Dereham and on Hurn Road in Dereham, clothing banks have been broken into but it is unknown whether anything has been stolen.

All the incidents happened between Saturday 19 January and Monday 4 February 2019.

Sergeant Toby Gosdon said: "We are investigating whether these incidents are linked and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in these areas in recent weeks to contact police.

"I would also like to remind people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 101 or dial 999 if a crime is in progress."