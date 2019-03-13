Toddler's death in Ipswich treated as murder

The death of a toddler found dead alongside his mother in Ipswich is being treated as murder.

Two-year-old Kamari Russell and Kia Russell, 19, were found dead at their home in Swinburne Road a week ago.

Suffolk Police said post-mortem examinations on Tuesday found the same cause of death for both mother and child.

A statement from the force yesterday said: "Home Office post-mortem examinations have been carried out today, Tuesday 12 March, and concluded that Kamari Russell died as a result of compression of the neck, pending further tests. His death is being treated as murder.

"Kia Russell was also determined to have died as a result of compression of the neck, pending further tests. Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

Detectives do not believe there is anyone else directly involved with this incident and the investigation into the deaths continues, the force added.

An inquest into their deaths was opened and adjourned by Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish earlier on Tuesday, when she set September 9 as the provisional date for a full inquest.

Neighbours paid tribute to Kia as a "very good mum", "lovely" and a "bubbly girl, always giggling".

The families involved are being supported by specialist officers.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and released on police bail.

The force said he was not questioned on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.