Two charged with armed robberies in Norfolk

Detectives have charged two men in connection with an armed robbery in Attleborough on Thursday 3 January and an armed robbery in Theobald Road, Norwich on Wednesday 9 January.

Michael Roode, aged 39 and of Motum Road, Norwich, was charged with one offence of armed robbery, one offence of possession of an imitation firearm and one offence of possession of an offensive weapon relating to the Attleborough incident.



Roode was also charged with two offences of armed robbery (previously described as an aggravated burglary) and two offences of possession of an imitation firearm in relation to Theobald Road.



In addition, he was charged with one offence of attempted armed robbery relating to an offence that took place at the Kwik Save store on Larkman Lane, later on the evening of Wednesday 9 January. He was also charged with possession of an imitation firearm and one offence of possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the above.



Shaun Roode, aged 35 and of Jex Road, Norwich, was charged with one offence of armed robbery relating to the Attleborough incident, one offence of possession of an imitation firearm and one offence of possession of an offensive weapon.



He was also charged with two offences of armed robbery (previously described as an aggravated burglary) and two offences of possession of an imitation firearm in relation to Theobald Road.



Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday 15 January) at 10am.