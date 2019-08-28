Veteran looks to help others in Ipswich

28 August 2019, 06:30

Combat2Coffee Project

A veteran from Ipswich is hoping a project he has started in North East Essex - offering support to other veterans and their families - will expand into his hometown.

Combat2Coffee is being supported by Colchester Borough Council and is giving veterans in the community and in custody the chance to retrain as baristas.

Nigel Seaman has now written to Ipswich Borough Council to see if he can get similar support from them to bring it here too.

He came up with the idea after suffering with mental health issues when he left the army.

"I have rubbish days, but I have got the mechanisms to get over it," he told Heart.

"If I can help one person a year to not experience what I did, and not what my kids did, and at the time my wife - then why wouldn't I?

"Meeting that veteran and just having a chat - you're in the same ilk, you're brothers and sisters.

"It doesn't matter what service you've been in.

"And just to say 'you'll be alright' can be enough.

"That's the message for this."

As part of the project, Nigel has even developed his own Combat2Coffee blend, which has been developed and roasted in Suffolk!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Costco forced to close first store in China as shoppers jostle over chickens

UK & World

Boris Johnson to ask Queen to suspend parliament - cutting time to block no-deal Brexit

UK & World

Steve Smith not intimidated by Jofra Archer bowling

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Montezuma's chocolate buttons are deliciously rich - and great for sharing

Work snacks: Montezuma's organic milk and white chocolate buttons

Food & Health

Tina O'Brien and Ryan Thomas have a daughter together, 10-year-old Scarlett

Ryan Thomas’ ex Tina O’Brien shares cryptic quote following Lucy Mecklenburgh’s pregnancy announcement

Celebrities

Rahul Mandal won The Great British Bake Off in 2018

Who won Bake Off 2018 and what are finalists Rahul, Ruby and Kim Joy up to now?

TV & Movies

Noel admitted he felt like a therapist

Paul Hollywood leaves Great British Bake Off contestants in tears after 'having a go' at them

TV & Movies

Royal Mint meeting notes reveal they blocked Enid Blyton commemorative coins

Enid Blyton coins BLOCKED by Royal Mint over author's 'racist and homophobic views'

News

Essex beaches were evacuated

Essex beach-goers struck by mysterious illness as 150 people start vomiting and suffer breathing difficulties

Lifestyle