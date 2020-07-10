Disney 'working on Beauty and the Beast spin-off' starring Gaston and LeFou

10 July 2020, 16:58

Gaston and LeFou are set to return in a new spin-off series
Gaston and LeFou are set to return in a new spin-off series. Picture: Walt Disney/Getty

Disney Plus are reportedly looking to bring the iconic characters back for a six-episode musical series.

Disney's 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast saw actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans fill the roles of Gaston and his right-hand man LeFou.

Now, it has been reported the brand are working on a spin-off series, starring the two iconic characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Plus are working on a six-episode series about Gaston and LeFou, set before the events of Beauty and the Beast.

READ MORE: Disney fans are obsessed with this magical documentary that goes behind the scenes of Disneyland parks

Luke Evans will reportedly reprise his role of Gaston
Luke Evans will reportedly reprise his role of Gaston. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures

Josh Gad, who also voices Disney's Olaf, and Luke Evans are said to be returning to their roles for the limited musical series.

Composer Alan Menken is reportedly in talks to create some music for the new series, having created the soundtrack for the original Beauty and the Beast back in 1991, and the more recent live-action remake.

Josh Gad and Luke Evans will reportedly star in the six-part series
Josh Gad and Luke Evans will reportedly star in the six-part series. Picture: Getty

The publication says that Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are the minds behind the new show, having both worked on Disney spin-off series Once Upon A Time.

While Gad and Evans are the only two characters from the remake set to appear in the series spin-off, there are hopes Emma Watson may return as Belle, and Dan Stevens as the Beast or Prince.

READ MORE: First look pictures of new Disneyland Paris ‘Frozen Land’ reveal Elsa’s palace and icy mountains

