What is 'Challenge Accepted' on Instagram and how do I take part?

27 July 2020, 15:39

Women across Instagram are getting involved with the Challenge Accepted trend
Women across Instagram are getting involved with the Challenge Accepted trend. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A new Instagram challenge titled 'Challenge Accepted' has been taking over the social media platform, and this is why.

We love a good Instagram challenge, especially when it has a special meaning like the latest 'Challenge Accepted' trend.

Over the past few weeks, women – including celebrities – have been sharing black and white pictures of themselves, with the caption 'Challenge Accepted' and 'Women Supporting Women'.

Khloe Kardashian, Hilary Duff and Eva Longoria are just a few of the celebs taking part in the new trend, which aims to empower women.

What is the 'Challenge Accepted' trend on Instagram?

The #ChallengeAccepted trend making its way onto your Instagram timeline is all about women celebrating their inner and outer beauty.

Women are being urged to share a black and white picture on their Instagram page that they feel beautiful in, and nominate people they know have the same feelings about female empowerment as they do.

The challenge and hashtag has meant different things over the years, but at the moment, it's about woman appreciating other females' inner and outer beauty.

How do I take part in the 'Challenge Accepted' trend on Instagram?

It's very easy to take part in this latest trend.

Post a black and white picture on your Instagram page of yourself which you feel beautiful in.

Then, add the hashtags and nominate fellow friends or family members to celebrate their femininity and self-confidence in the same way.

READ NOW: How to find the best 'what are you' Instagram pages from Friends characters to Meal Deals

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Simon Calder has been slammed by This Morning viewers

This Morning travel expert slammed as 'irresponsible' for explaining Spain quarantine 'loophole'
Emma Bunton revealed a Spice Girls studio secret

Emma Bunton reveals Spice Girls were tipsy on Martini Asti when they recorded Viva Forever
There has been a few live soap blunders

EastEnders and Coronation Street live episode blunders: Relive the most awkward soap mistakes
Katie Price recently went public with Carl Woods

Who is Carl Woods? Katie Price's new boyfriend and Love Island contestant

Celebrities

Shaughna showed off her weight loss before entering the Love Island villa

Shaughna Phillips weight loss journey: Before and after Love Island star's shock body transformation

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Mark's wife Michelle Keegan posted the gorgeous photo on the left

Mark Wright among Brits slapped with shock two-week quarantine after Spain break
Ian Beale was homeless in 2019

How did EastEnders' Ian Beale become homeless and what happened to him?
Brits returning to the UK from Ibiza will still have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival

Are Ibiza, Tenerife, Majorca and Gran Canaria included in the Spain quarantine rule?

News

Piers Morgan will return to GMB

When is Piers Morgan back on Good Morning Britain?

Good Morning Britains' Dr Sarah Jarvis clears up Spain quarantine rules for families

Good Morning Britain's Dr Sarah Jarvis clears up Spain quarantine rules for families
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back in September

When are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back on This Morning?