What is 'Challenge Accepted' on Instagram and how do I take part?

Women across Instagram are getting involved with the Challenge Accepted trend. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

A new Instagram challenge titled 'Challenge Accepted' has been taking over the social media platform, and this is why.

We love a good Instagram challenge, especially when it has a special meaning like the latest 'Challenge Accepted' trend.

Over the past few weeks, women – including celebrities – have been sharing black and white pictures of themselves, with the caption 'Challenge Accepted' and 'Women Supporting Women'.

Khloe Kardashian, Hilary Duff and Eva Longoria are just a few of the celebs taking part in the new trend, which aims to empower women.

What is the 'Challenge Accepted' trend on Instagram?

The #ChallengeAccepted trend making its way onto your Instagram timeline is all about women celebrating their inner and outer beauty.

Women are being urged to share a black and white picture on their Instagram page that they feel beautiful in, and nominate people they know have the same feelings about female empowerment as they do.

The challenge and hashtag has meant different things over the years, but at the moment, it's about woman appreciating other females' inner and outer beauty.

How do I take part in the 'Challenge Accepted' trend on Instagram?

It's very easy to take part in this latest trend.

Post a black and white picture on your Instagram page of yourself which you feel beautiful in.

Then, add the hashtags and nominate fellow friends or family members to celebrate their femininity and self-confidence in the same way.

READ NOW: How to find the best 'what are you' Instagram pages from Friends characters to Meal Deals