Mark Wright among Brits slapped with shock two-week quarantine after Spain break

Mark's wife Michelle Keegan

By Emma Gritt

The Heart presenter was on holiday in Ibiza when the Government changed the 'air corridor' rules to insist on a quarantine period for returning travellers.

Mark Wright is one of the thousands of Brits who will need to self-isolate upon returning from holiday in Spain.

The Heart presenter, who is on the London Drive show from 4-7pm all this week, found out about the new Government travel restrictions shortly before flying home from Ibiza, where he has been enjoying a well-deserved dose of post-lockdown rest and relaxation.

He told Heart online: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw on the news that Spain had been dropped from the air corridor list.

“It was a bit of a shock as I thought things were getting back to normal now, but it’s 2020, you never know what will happen next!”

The new quarantine rules mean that Mark, 33, will need to work from home for the next two weeks - something that doesn’t phase him after transforming the Essex home he shares with actress wife Michelle Keegan in to a makeshift studio when the country was under a national lockdown.

He joked: “I’m not a psychic, but I had a niggling feeling that a lockdown was coming, so I took my Heart mic and at home studio set up with me to Spain.

“It was in case they went to lockdown - but at least I’ve got everything I need to crack on with the show when I get home.

“I’m gutted I can’t show off my tan to my colleagues in the studio, they’ll have to make do with a lot of selfies!”

Spain has a special place in Mark’s heart.

Last year during an emotional episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, he discovered his ancestors were from his favourite holiday spot.