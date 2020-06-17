Peaky Blinders fans go wild after actor suggests David Beckham will star in season 6

The heartthrob loves the Peaky Blinders style... but will he star in the series? Picture: Instagram

Fans are very excited at the prospect of the former England footballer acting in the popular British TV series.

Peaky Blinders' season five finale which aired last year left all of its fans absolutely gobsmacked and desperately needing to know what happens next.

They've been waiting patiently for any update regarding season six, and one cryptic post from the show's actor, Paul Anderson has left everyone slightly confused but also incredibly exited.

David loves sporting a 'Peaky Blinders' hat from time to time. Picture: Instagram

The cast member, who plays gang member Arthur, dropped a series of images on his Instagram account yesterday that's attracted over 85,000 likes.

He suggested that season six is the works, captioning the post "Ciao bella, looks like he is somewhere in Small Heath getting ready for S6".

However, that's not all... As the most intriguing part of the post is the tags he has included.

All but one are to be expected, with the show's official account, actress Bella Thorne and director Guy Richie all making complete sense, but Paul also tagged the one and only David Beckham.

The tag has certainly taken everyone by surprise and wondering exactly what the could all mean.

Guy Richie is one of David's best friends, so it isn't much of a stretch to reckon the director has given his pal a cameo in the series.

Last year, Peaky Blinders fans were left with raised eyebrows after Becks posted a number of pictures from the set of the show up in Stockport.

Paul Anderson has raised eyebrows with his post. Picture: Netflix

However, it was later revealed that this was to do with the ex-footballer's new capsule collection based off the Netflix show, which he's referred to as "one of his favourite series".

At the moment, it's unknown whether or not David will be starring as a gangster, but we sure hope it's true.