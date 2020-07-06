Strictly's Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after horror 'clean break' to her ankle

The star is learning to walk on crutches. Picture: Instagram/PA

The popular Strictly Come Dancing judge ended up in A&E after sustaining the painful injury.

Shirley Ballas was rushed to hospital this weekend after suffering a very painful injury that resulted in a "clean break" to her ankle.

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge, 59, was given a boot for her right leg and is now re-learning how to walk on crutches following some treated in A&E.

READ MORE: Who is Shirley Ballas? Strictly Come Dancing judge's history and family revealed

Taking to Instagram to share a video of herself walking with her new injury, Shirley thanked the NHS and all the staff who took care of her after she was admitted.

Her partner Daniel Taylor, 47, also posted pictures of the two of them in the hospital, calling Shirley a "brave soldier".

In her clip Shirley showed how she was learning to use the crutches, telling her followers that the "crutches, right foot, close" method was not to different the waltz.

Shirley with her Strictly co-stars. Picture: PA

Professional dancer Shirley wanted to assure fans of the BBC show that she will be okay for the time Strictly returns to our screens, but that she will be off her feet for around six weeks.

The captioned her Instagram post: "So a clean break. Six weeks to heal. Thank you to NHS and all staff who took care of me. @danieltayloresq thank you for being there.

"Painful but I’ll trolly on. #cleanbreak #brokenankle. I’ll be fine for @bbcstrictly thank you for all the messages. #gratitude"

READ MORE: Bruno Tonioli gives Cheryl his blessing to replace him on the Strictly judging panel

Shirley's friends and fans all rushed to comment, wishing the star well.

Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts commented: "Oh no. Sorry to hear. Hope you heal fast babe ♥️"

And many of Strictly's professional dancers sent their well wishes too, with Johannes Radebe saying: "Speedy recovery. 🙏🏾 X", Janette Manrara adding: "I’m so sorry! Hope you’re not in too much pain 🙏🏼", and AJ Pritchard also saying: "Sending my love 😍 & get well soon.."