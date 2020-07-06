Strictly's Shirley Ballas rushed to hospital after horror 'clean break' to her ankle

6 July 2020, 12:02 | Updated: 6 July 2020, 12:09

The star is learning to walk on crutches
The star is learning to walk on crutches. Picture: Instagram/PA

The popular Strictly Come Dancing judge ended up in A&E after sustaining the painful injury.

Shirley Ballas was rushed to hospital this weekend after suffering a very painful injury that resulted in a "clean break" to her ankle.

The Strictly Come Dancing head judge, 59, was given a boot for her right leg and is now re-learning how to walk on crutches following some treated in A&E.

READ MORE: Who is Shirley Ballas? Strictly Come Dancing judge's history and family revealed

Taking to Instagram to share a video of herself walking with her new injury, Shirley thanked the NHS and all the staff who took care of her after she was admitted.

Her partner Daniel Taylor, 47, also posted pictures of the two of them in the hospital, calling Shirley a "brave soldier".

In her clip Shirley showed how she was learning to use the crutches, telling her followers that the "crutches, right foot, close" method was not to different the waltz.

Shirley with her Strictly co-stars
Shirley with her Strictly co-stars. Picture: PA

Professional dancer Shirley wanted to assure fans of the BBC show that she will be okay for the time Strictly returns to our screens, but that she will be off her feet for around six weeks.

The captioned her Instagram post: "So a clean break. Six weeks to heal. Thank you to NHS and all staff who took care of me. @danieltayloresq thank you for being there.

"Painful but I’ll trolly on. #cleanbreak #brokenankle. I’ll be fine for @bbcstrictly thank you for all the messages. #gratitude"

READ MORE: Bruno Tonioli gives Cheryl his blessing to replace him on the Strictly judging panel

Shirley's friends and fans all rushed to comment, wishing the star well.

Heart Breakfast's Ashley Roberts commented: "Oh no. Sorry to hear. Hope you heal fast babe ♥️"

And many of Strictly's professional dancers sent their well wishes too, with Johannes Radebe saying: "Speedy recovery. 🙏🏾 X", Janette Manrara adding: "I’m so sorry! Hope you’re not in too much pain 🙏🏼", and AJ Pritchard also saying: "Sending my love 😍 & get well soon.."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Shelby Bilby and Jaxon Human coupled up on Love Island Australia

What happened with Love Island Australia’s Jaxon and Shelby?

Laura and Tom are reportedly dating

White Lines actor Laura Haddock 'in relationship with co-star Tom Rhys Harries'

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has issued a payment warning

Martin Lewis issues interest rate warning on mortgage payment holidays

This Morning

Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh quits booze after doctors told him he could die of heart disease

Celebrities

Tayla Damir and Dom Thomas dated after Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia's Tayla Damir dated co-star Dom Thomas after the show

Trending on Heart

Give these a try this summer

The best canned alcoholic drinks for summer 2020: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more

Lifestyle

People are attempting to hunt down the mystery winner of the £1million

Lottery winner has just days to claim £1million win as public is told to check tickets

Lifestyle

Tom plays Axel in Netflix's White Lines

Who is White Lines actor Tom Rhys Harries who plays Axel Collins and what else has he been in?

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on White Lines actor Laura Haddock

Who is White Lines actor Laura Haddock who plays Zoe Walker and was she in The Inbetweeners?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her orange floral dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Shelby Bilby made it all the way to the end of Love Island Australia

Where is Love Island Australia's Shelby Bilby now?