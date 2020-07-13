Westlife’s Mark Feehily ‘to become Strictly's first male contestant with same-sex partner’

13 July 2020, 10:28 | Updated: 13 July 2020, 10:37

Mark Feehily could join the Strictly line up
Mark Feehily could join the Strictly line up. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Mark Feehily could become first male contestant with same-sex partner in Strictly Come Dancing history.

Mark Feehily is reportedly being eyed up by Strictly Come Dancing bosses to to become the first male celebrity on the show with a same-sex partner.

According to The Sun, the Westlife star has been approached by bosses to take part in the 2020 series as part of an all-male couple.

BBC bosses reportedly hope to partner 40-year-old Mark with Strictly favourite Johannes Radebe, who has previously partnered with Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley.

A show source told The Sun on Sunday: “Mark is a massive fan of Strictly, and the boys actually performed on the show last year.

Mark Feehily has said he would take part in Strictly Come Dancing
Mark Feehily has said he would take part in Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA Images

“When he was first asked, he reluctantly had to decline because of the tour, but now that that’s off, he’s free to compete.

Read More: Brooklyn Beckham’s new fiancée Nicola Peltz shares close-up of £200k diamond engagement ring

“Nearly all the celebs are now signed up, but the Beeb are really keen to make this work and get him on board last minute.”

This comes after Dancing On Ice made history with its first ever same-sex pairing with Steps star H and pro Matt Evers.

Now seemingly following suit, Strictly bosses are said to have been keen to sign Mark for a while, but he had to turn it down due to his touring schedule.

A source told the Mirror: "Westlife’s tour has been rescheduled to 2021 so Mark is free to take part.

"Westlife performed on the last season of the show and that’s when conversations started but things were put on hold because he thought he would be touring.

"Last minute talks are now taking place. It is Britain’s biggest TV show and would be a landmark moment to pair him with another man. It is in incredibly exciting."

And Mark himself has also hinted he would be up for taking to the dancefloor, but only if he was paired with a male dancer.

He previously told the Mirror: "Strictly would be fun to do as I love a freestyle dance."

He added: "It would have to be with a guy as it would feel strange for me to go with a girl.

"Well it wouldn’t feel strange but why wouldn’t I do it with a guy?"

Now Read: Great British Bake Off 2020 'could be axed' amid coronavirus concerns

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Coronation Street could be replacing Todd Grimshaw actor Bruno Langely

Coronation Street 'recasting role of Todd Grimshaw' after Bruno Langley was axed over assault
Kelly Preston passed away on July 12

Who is John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, what films has she been in, who are her children and how did she die?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from This Morning

Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning? And when will they return?
Kelly Preston passed away on July 12

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston, 57, dies of breast cancer after secret two-year battle

Celebrities

Millie Fuller made it to the Love Island Australia final

Where is Millie Fuller from Love Island Australia now?

Trending on Heart

Harvey Price was rushed to hospital on Sunday with "breathing problems and a high temperature"

Katie Price's son Harvey rushed to intensive care with 'breathing problems and 42C temperature'

Celebrities

Matt Hancock has said the government are dealing with localised outbreaks

Government taking action against more than 100 local coronavirus outbreaks a week

News

There's a whole load of drinks out there perfect for summer evenings

The best alcoholic drinks you need for any garden celebrations this summer

Food & Health

Keeley Hawes is a British actress known for her roles in Bodyguard and The Durrells

Who is Keeley Hawes, how old is the Bodyguard actress and is The Durrells star married?

Celebrities

Will The Durrells return to ITV?

Will The Durrells return to ITV? The latest rumours about the new season

TV & Movies