Westlife’s Mark Feehily ‘to become Strictly's first male contestant with same-sex partner’

Mark Feehily could join the Strictly line up. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Mark Feehily could become first male contestant with same-sex partner in Strictly Come Dancing history.

Mark Feehily is reportedly being eyed up by Strictly Come Dancing bosses to to become the first male celebrity on the show with a same-sex partner.

According to The Sun, the Westlife star has been approached by bosses to take part in the 2020 series as part of an all-male couple.

BBC bosses reportedly hope to partner 40-year-old Mark with Strictly favourite Johannes Radebe, who has previously partnered with Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley.

A show source told The Sun on Sunday: “Mark is a massive fan of Strictly, and the boys actually performed on the show last year.

Mark Feehily has said he would take part in Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA Images

“When he was first asked, he reluctantly had to decline because of the tour, but now that that’s off, he’s free to compete.

Read More: Brooklyn Beckham’s new fiancée Nicola Peltz shares close-up of £200k diamond engagement ring

“Nearly all the celebs are now signed up, but the Beeb are really keen to make this work and get him on board last minute.”

This comes after Dancing On Ice made history with its first ever same-sex pairing with Steps star H and pro Matt Evers.

Now seemingly following suit, Strictly bosses are said to have been keen to sign Mark for a while, but he had to turn it down due to his touring schedule.

A source told the Mirror: "Westlife’s tour has been rescheduled to 2021 so Mark is free to take part.

"Westlife performed on the last season of the show and that’s when conversations started but things were put on hold because he thought he would be touring.

"Last minute talks are now taking place. It is Britain’s biggest TV show and would be a landmark moment to pair him with another man. It is in incredibly exciting."

And Mark himself has also hinted he would be up for taking to the dancefloor, but only if he was paired with a male dancer.

He previously told the Mirror: "Strictly would be fun to do as I love a freestyle dance."

He added: "It would have to be with a guy as it would feel strange for me to go with a girl.

"Well it wouldn’t feel strange but why wouldn’t I do it with a guy?"

Now Read: Great British Bake Off 2020 'could be axed' amid coronavirus concerns