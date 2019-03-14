£730,000 to be spent on improvements in Southend

Southend Council has agreed to spend an extra £730,000 on one-off schemes and projects across the borough.

£250,000 of it will be used to carry out a programme of major patch repairs on roads. It'll involve repairing sections of roads that have a number of potholes, but don't need complete resurfacing.

Contractors will also focus on repainting yellow and white lines on the roads to enhance the local streets and residential areas across the borough.

Cllr Andrew Moring, cabinet member for infrastructure, said: "The quality of our highways is something that rightly comes under scrutiny by our residents and it is important that we do all we can to continue to bring our roads and pavements up to the standard expected.

"I am pleased this extra money is available due to the diligent budgeting of our officers and I am even more pleased that we are able to use it to further improve the highways in our borough, and on top of our planned investment programme."

The £730,000 budget has come from a predicted revenue underspend of £1.6m for 2018/19. A further £480,000 has been allocated to boost existing projects and schemes, including:

- £130,000 for additional support for children and vulnerable adults as part of the county lines work

- £100,000 to support three secondary schools to reach good or outstanding in Ofsted inspections

- £100,000 for place marketing of the borough and wayfinding signs

- £100,000 to spruce up the High Street

- And £50,000 for additional, out-of-hours parking enforcement.

Speaking about the £730,000 investment, Cllr James Courtenay, deputy leader and cabinet member for growth, said: "While it would be irresponsible for us to spend all of the extra money available, it would also be a shame for residents to not feel the benefit of our sound financial management and the rapid improvement this cash injection allows.

"I'm very pleased we are able to put extra money in the pot to deliver more benefits for the people of Southend."