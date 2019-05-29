Braintree MP enters Tory leadership race

Braintree MP James Cleverly has entered the race to become the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister.

He's the 11th candidate to declare.

He announced his intentions in a letter to his constituents in his local paper.

The Brexit minister and former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party said the Tories need a leader "who truly believes in the opportunity Brexit presents".

He has already launched a campaign website, with slogans including "Let's win together" and "Fresh face. Fresh ideas. Fresh start."

The website says: "With the country and the Conservative Party beset by division, the time has come for a new leader with fresh ideas and fresh vision to bring unity.

"We cannot bring the country back together unless the party of government is united, and the party cannot unite if it is led from its fringes.

"That’s why James is standing to offer the British people someone who’ll listen to everyone, tackle problems head on, and deliver on promises. That leader is James Cleverly."