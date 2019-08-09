Clacton pier: 18yo in critical condition

An 18 year old man is in a critical but stable condition after he and two relatives were pulled from the water near Clacton Pier yesterday.

They were all taken to Colchester Hospital - where a 14 year old girl died. A 15 year old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses described "distressing" scenes as lifeguards and paramedics scrambled to help the three teenagers after they were spotted struggling near Marine Parade at about 1.40pm.

The incident happened little more than one year after a 15-year-old boy drowned near the pier.

Several ambulance teams, including a helicopter, along with police and lifeboats responded as the three relatives were treated before being taken to hospital.

Acting Detective Superintendent Paul Wells said: "At this early stage, we believe that three teenagers got into difficulty at sea and were recovered from the water, close to Clacton Pier.

"A teenage boy and girl were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"Of these, a 14-year-old girl has died in hospital, an 18-year-old man is stable but remains in a critical condition, and a 15-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

"The three casualties are related. Immediate family members have been informed and are at hospital."

Several members of the public aided the rescue effort and two other people were also treated at the beach, but did not need to be taken to hospital.

DS Wells added: "We are continuing to support the family at this unimaginably difficult time and are working closely with our partners.

"We would like to thank members of the public and our emergency service colleagues who responded really quickly and worked incredibly hard to help the teenagers.

"We would also like to thank members of the public who showed respect to the casualties and their families and who gave the emergency services space to work.

"We thank you for your support as we work to establish what happened."

The East of England Ambulance Service said its first responder arrived at the beach less than seven minutes after the call was made.

In July 2018, Ben Quartermaine, 15, from Clacton-on-Sea, died after he got into difficulty in water near the pier.

His body was found after a two-day search by emergency services.