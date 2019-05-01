Fire damage at Southend United FC estimated to be worth 6 figure sum

1 May 2019, 15:21 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 15:28

Southend United FC fire

Southend United FC say that damage caused by a fire at the club yesterday, is estimated to be worth a six-figure sum.

Essex Fire service were called to Victoria Avenue just before half 5pm.

They arrived to find a number of pallets of artificial turf alight which was causing a lot of smoke.

The main fire was out by 8pm but crews stayed onsite into the night to coordinate the turning over of the pallets and extinguish smouldering hotspots.

No one was injured but an investigations been started after police say they think the fire was started on purpose, in a corner of the car park.

Southend United released the following statement:

"Essex Fire Service have successfully attended to a fire which broke out just after 5.20pm in a storage area to the left of the Far Post Bar entrance.

"Nobody was injured and we are thankful to the quick response of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service."

Essex Police want to talk to anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area before, during and/or after it happened.

 

Pic @ Southend United FC Tiwtter

