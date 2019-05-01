Disappearance of man from Thurrock now treated as murder enquiry

The disappearance of a man from West Thurrock is now being treated by Essex police as a murder enquiry.

27-year-old Valentin Kachanov was last seen on the morning of the 8th of February and was at the intu Lakeside shopping centre at 10am.



He was last in contact with his family in Bulgaria via a phone call at 7.40pm and hasn't been heard from since.



A 22-year-old man from Grays was arrested on Monday (29th April) on suspicion of murder, but has since been released on bail.



Police say they're are trying to work out what happened to Valentin.



Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore said: “It is absolutely out of character for Valentin to not contact his family for such a long period of time and although I remain open minded I am now treating his disappearance as a murder enquiry.



“We’re continuing to try and build a picture of the circumstances and reasons for his disappearance, and are carrying out extensive enquiries to help us find out what has happened to him.



“Clearly, we and his family are extremely concerned and we continue to ask for anyone with information to get in touch, as the smallest piece of information could be vital.”



Police are also keen to speak to anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage taken on London Road between 6pm and 9pm on the evening of Friday 8 February.



If you have information you can call the North Major Crime team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk



Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org