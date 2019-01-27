Drones to tackle crime in Thurrock

Thurrock Council is going to start tackling crime in the area with drones.

Using aerial imagery, the council will be able to help prevent and investigate environmental crimes as well as using them for site surveys.

All drone flights will be risk assessed. Strict controls will also be in place to protect the safety and privacy of residents.

Cllr Rob Gledhill, Leader of Thurrock Council, said: "Thurrock is a great place to live and work, and we have been very clear that we will not tolerate crimes that blight our borough.

"We are already taking strong action against the culprits. By adding drones to our armoury, we will be in an even better position to capture the evidence needed to prosecute, particularly where sites are difficult to access from the ground.

"We recognise there may be some concerns from residents, however it is important to emphasise that this is about investigating and prosecuting those who break the law.

"Other councils are already successfully using drones and any recordings not relevant to the purpose of the flight will be securely destroyed."