Eating disorder support group expands into Essex

20 June 2019, 09:05 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 09:10

A mental health nurse has told Heart about new plans to help families of people in Essex who have eating disorders.

A support group which has been based in Peterborough for the past two years begins holding monthly meetings in Rayleigh tonight.

The course is designed to help families cope with the struggles of having a relative with an eating disorder.

"It's their group. It's a chance for them to vent, to share their experiences, but also to gain support from one another," said Mandy Scott.

"(It's about) having someone else that understands what they're going through - but with an element of having some education and having some themes and topics each month."

Latest News

See more Latest News

WeBuyAnyCar owner nears deal with TDR on £2bn takeover

UK & World

Working just one day each week could improve your mental health

Working for just one day a week will improve your mental health, study finds

News

Sebastian Vettel penalty review case set for French GP on Friday

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island recap asset

What happened on Love Island last night? Series 5, episode 15 recap

TV & Movies

Curtis' reaction at the end of last night's episode puzzled many viewers

Why was Curtis Pritchard shocked on last night's Love Island? Ex girlfriend and all rumours debunked

TV & Movies

Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of Little Women will be released next year

When is Greta Gerwig's Little Women film released, who's in the cast with Timothée Chalamet and Emma Watson, and what's the trailer?

TV & Movies

Catherine has been rumoured to be joining the Strictly line up

Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley 'in talks' to join Strictly Come Dancing line-up

TV & Movies

Holly is wearing a ruffled blouse today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's ruffled blouse and tailored trousers

Celebrities

Love Island new girl Arabella Chi set for awkward run-in with Lucie as it’s revealed they both dated Charlie Frederick

Love Island new girl Arabella Chi set for awkward run-in with Lucie as it’s revealed they both dated Charlie Frederick

TV & Movies