Eating disorder support group expands into Essex

A mental health nurse has told Heart about new plans to help families of people in Essex who have eating disorders.

A support group which has been based in Peterborough for the past two years begins holding monthly meetings in Rayleigh tonight.

The course is designed to help families cope with the struggles of having a relative with an eating disorder.

"It's their group. It's a chance for them to vent, to share their experiences, but also to gain support from one another," said Mandy Scott.

"(It's about) having someone else that understands what they're going through - but with an element of having some education and having some themes and topics each month."