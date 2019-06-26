Entrance changes at Colchester Hospital

The way patients and visitors get into the main Colchester Hospital building and Emergency Department is changing.

The existing entrance to the main building is closing from today for around five months as part of the major redevelopment to transform and improve the front of the building, and while the work is carried out a temporary entrance will be in place.

It's near to the Children’s Outpatients entrance, which will take patients and visitors through the Outpatients department and into main reception.

For those going to the Emergency Department, Gainsborough Wing and Turner Diagnostic Centre buildings, the best route for patients and visitors will be to cross the north entrance road, closer to Turner Road, and use the pedestrian crossings to safely walk past the hoarded area.

There will be clear signage in the car parks and around the construction site which will guide patients and visitors, with volunteers and staff on hand to support with way-finding.

A change in how buses come on to the site is also launching on Saturday 29 June.

A new turning circle has been created at the Children’s Outpatients end of the main block as part of the redevelopment work. This will mean all buses will come on to the site via the south entrance, off Turner Road, and will go out again the same way.

They will no longer be able to travel across the front of the building, which will make it safer for patients and visitors arriving at the hospital and reduce congestion in that area.

The new bus stops are slightly further along the pavement from where the former block of bus stops were.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Colchester Hospital, said: "We thank everyone for their patience while we work to make these major improvements to Colchester Hospital.

"Our medical teams are working closely with the estates and facilities team to make sure there is minimal disruption while the next phases of construction are carried out.

"We understand it may cause some inconvenience now, but ultimately we are working hard to create a more welcoming and modern front entrance and reception.

"These areas frequently give our patients a first impression of the hospital, and it can shape their whole experience of coming to hospital at what, for many, is already a stressful and tough time.

"We don’t want to add to that, so by increasing the space and improving the facilities in this area we aim to provide a more calming and comfortable environment for our patients, visitors and staff."